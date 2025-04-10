Kings of their castle: THIS IPL team has the best winning record at their own ground

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has started on a high note with teams having played at least three matches so far with at least one played at their home grounds. In the tournament, while away wins earn respect, a true legacy is built at home. Because in IPL, you are not truly a king, until you build your kingdom.

While some teams have become successful in turning their home grounds into fortresses, others are still struggling to win matches in front of their own crowd.

Here's how the franchises performed on their own ground in the IPL so far

Chennai Super Kings CSK dominates at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, with a winning rate of 68.92%. They have won 51 matches out of the 74 played. The slow, turning pitch has proved to be a nightmare for visitors. At Chepauk, even 150 feels like 200 for the visiting team. However, in IPL 2025, CSK have managed to win only one match out of the three games played at their home ground.

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad With a 64.91% win rate at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RR have proved that they have an upper hand in Jaipur. They have registered 37 wins in 57 games played so far. The Royals are impressive, especially while chasing.

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, SRH have won 36 out of the 60 games played. The flat deck has proved to be suitable for their explosive batting line-up leading to a win rate of 60%. Interestingly, two of their highest scores ever, 286/6 and 277/3 were registered in Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians are next on the list in terms of dominating their home ground. Their win rate at the Wankhede Stadium is 59.77% with 52 wins in 87 matches. Aggressive openers and brilliant death-over bowling attacks have led the team to clinch wins over the period of time.

Kolkata Knight Riders at a win rate of 58.24% in their spin-friendly fortress of Eden Gardens, Kolkata. They have won 53 matches out of the 91 games played so far at one of the most loved stadiums.

Rising Fortresses When it comes to franchises like Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, they are comparatively newer in the tournament. However, they have started on a strong note. GT have won 11 out of 19 matches played at Ahmedabad, leveraging the large ground and pace-friendly conditions. Their win rate is 57.89.

Lucknow Super Giants with a win rate of 55.10% with 27 wins in 49 matches played at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow have proved that they are climbing the ladder of making their home ground their fortress.

Struggling at their home grounds While other teams are dominating their home ground with more than 50% win rate. Three franchises are struggling to win matches in front of their own crowd. Punjab Kings have a win rate of 48.53% with 33 wins in 68 matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the other hand, have won 43 out of 92 matches (46.74%). Delhi Capitals who have the lowest win percentage (43.90%) in Delhi, have won just 36 out of the 82 matches played.

