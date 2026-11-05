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Kings vs Lakers: Luka Doncic's scoring spree keeps Sacramento Kings winless at home as Los Angeles win 116-103

For the third straight game, Luka Doncic logged 40 points and also his fifth of the ongoing NBA season. He hit 11 of his 23 shots, 6 of 13 3-point attempts and 12 of 13 foul shots. He also found time for team highs in rebounds (nine) and assists (seven) as Lakers beat Kings 116-103. 

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Updated5 Nov 2026, 12:51 PM IST
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Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings.(AP Photo)
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Luka Doncic continued his scoring spree as the Slovenian with 40 points to power Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-103 win over Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. With this victory, Los Angeles Lakers also extended Sacramento Kings' winless run at home in the ongoing NBA 2026 season.

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After watching the Kings score 13 of the game's first 18 points, the Lakers rallied into a 28-all tie by period's end. Los Angeles went on to lead by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, 16 in the third and 100-85 after two free throws by Ziaire Williams with 6:21 to play.

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Getting two 3-pointers from Malik Monk and another from Emanuel Sharp, the Kings made it a game late, pulling within 101-94 with 4:07 to go. But Doncic, fouled on a 3-point attempt, converted all three foul shots, then teamed with Walker Kessler for four more free throws in a seven-point run that doubled the margin, allowing Lakers to coast to their third win in a row.

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Luka Doncic's golden run continues

Doncic logged his third straight 40-point game, his fifth of the season. He hit 11 of his 23 shots, 6 of 13 3-point attempts and 12 of 13 foul shots. He also found time for team highs in rebounds (nine) and assists (seven).

Kessler finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals, while Williams and Collin Sexton chipped in with 10 points apiece off the bench. Williams (two) and Matisse Thybulle (two) also had multiple steals for the Lakers, who turned 18 Sacramento turnovers into 23 points. Los Angeles gave the ball away just 12 times, resulting in only eight points.

Darius Acuff Jr. shot just 8-for-24 but managed a team-high 22 points and a game-high 12 assists for the Kings, who were coming off their first win of the season, 115-100 at Dallas on Monday night.

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Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and a game-high 17 rebounds, while Zach LaVine had 21 points, De'Andre Hunter 14 and Monk 13.

Wembanyama magic downs Dallas Mavericks

Elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama produced a career-high 52-point performance as the San Antonio Spurs battled past the Dallas Mavericks 112-111 on Wednesday.

French superstar Wembanyama, whose previous best was a 50-point display in 2024, dominated at both ends of the court to power San Antonio to their sixth win of the season. Wembanyama's masterpiece included a record-breaking first-half that saw him reach the interval with 29 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and two steals.

Also Read | NBA: New York Knicks beat Detroit Pistons 111-97 to claim first win of season

The 22-year-old would go on to finish with 52 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks as San Antonio held off a ferocious second-half rally to claim victory. Wembanyama, who was backed by 21 points from Dylan Harper and 17 from Stephon Castle, praised San Antonio's "relentless" approach.

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With agency inputs

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