Kings vs Lakers: Luka Doncic's scoring spree keeps Sacramento Kings winless at home as Los Angeles win 116-103

Luka Doncic continued his scoring spree as the Slovenian with 40 points to power Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-103 win over Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. With this victory, Los Angeles Lakers also extended Sacramento Kings' winless run at home in the ongoing NBA 2026 season.

Advertisement

After watching the Kings score 13 of the game's first 18 points, the Lakers rallied into a 28-all tie by period's end. Los Angeles went on to lead by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, 16 in the third and 100-85 after two free throws by Ziaire Williams with 6:21 to play.

Getting two 3-pointers from Malik Monk and another from Emanuel Sharp, the Kings made it a game late, pulling within 101-94 with 4:07 to go. But Doncic, fouled on a 3-point attempt, converted all three foul shots, then teamed with Walker Kessler for four more free throws in a seven-point run that doubled the margin, allowing Lakers to coast to their third win in a row.

Advertisement

Luka Doncic's golden run continues Doncic logged his third straight 40-point game, his fifth of the season. He hit 11 of his 23 shots, 6 of 13 3-point attempts and 12 of 13 foul shots. He also found time for team highs in rebounds (nine) and assists (seven).

Kessler finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals, while Williams and Collin Sexton chipped in with 10 points apiece off the bench. Williams (two) and Matisse Thybulle (two) also had multiple steals for the Lakers, who turned 18 Sacramento turnovers into 23 points. Los Angeles gave the ball away just 12 times, resulting in only eight points.

Darius Acuff Jr. shot just 8-for-24 but managed a team-high 22 points and a game-high 12 assists for the Kings, who were coming off their first win of the season, 115-100 at Dallas on Monday night.

Advertisement

Also Read | Who is Josh Kushner? Thrive Capital founder to buy LA Lakers with Bob Iger

Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and a game-high 17 rebounds, while Zach LaVine had 21 points, De'Andre Hunter 14 and Monk 13.

Wembanyama magic downs Dallas Mavericks Elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama produced a career-high 52-point performance as the San Antonio Spurs battled past the Dallas Mavericks 112-111 on Wednesday.

French superstar Wembanyama, whose previous best was a 50-point display in 2024, dominated at both ends of the court to power San Antonio to their sixth win of the season. Wembanyama's masterpiece included a record-breaking first-half that saw him reach the interval with 29 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and two steals.

The 22-year-old would go on to finish with 52 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks as San Antonio held off a ferocious second-half rally to claim victory. Wembanyama, who was backed by 21 points from Dylan Harper and 17 from Stephon Castle, praised San Antonio's "relentless" approach.

Advertisement

With agency inputs

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

Sports Get Latest real-time updates Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket Football , and Tennis at Livemint Sports Sports Home Kings vs Lakers: Luka Doncic's scoring spree keeps Sacramento Kings winless at home as Los Angeles win 116-103