Kirill Kaprizov rejects record-breaking NHL contract offer from Minnesota Wild; check details

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild superstar has reportedly rejected an eight-year, $128 million contract offer from the team, according to NHL insider. The proposed deal, which would have carried an average annual value (AAV) of $16 million, was set to become the richest contract in the history of NHL. Notably, Alex Ovechkin’s 13-year, $124 million agreement signed in 2008 is currently on the top. This decision has sent shockwaves through the hockey world, leaving fans speculating about the future of the Wild’s franchise player.

Advertisement

Kaprizov, currently in the final year of his five-year, $45 million contract, is slated to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2026. His contract includes a full no-move clause, giving him significant control over his future. The rejection of this historic offer raises questions about whether Kaprizov is seeking a shorter-term deal or potentially exploring other options beyond Minnesota Wild.

Negotiations at crossroads Last week, Wild owner Craig Leipold expressed optimism about the negotiations, stating, “I just feel that we’re not that far off. I kind of think we’re there. I like to believe when Kirill comes over and gets a sense again for the excitement and love of the city, I think we’ll be moving forward in a good direction.”

Advertisement

Despite Leipold’s confidence, Kaprizov’s rejection of the offer suggests that negotiations may be more complex than anticipated. The 28-year-old winger, who will be 29 when any new contract begins, has been a significant part of the Wild since joining the NHL. His decision could have significant implications for the franchise’s long-term plans.

Kaprizov’s importance to the Wild A three-time 40-goal scorer, Kaprizov is coming off a 2024-25 season where he missed 41 games due to injury but still showcased his elite talent. His on-ice presence is critical to Minnesota’s success, making him the centerpiece of the team’s multi-year strategy.

Kaprizov’s last public comments in May hinted at his priorities, as he emphasized, “It’s always, every time, it’s about winning. Everyone wants to win. Me, too.” These remarks suggest that his decision may hinge on the Wild’s ability to build a competitive roster capable of contending for the Stanley Cup.

Advertisement