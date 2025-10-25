Kirk Cousins likely to start for Atlanta Falcons in NFL Week 8 matchup against Miami Dolphins

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins, with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins likely to start for the team. This shift comes as starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr nurses a bone bruise in his left knee, sustained during last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the Falcons at a 3-3 record, this game could be a turning point for their season.

Atlanta Falcons’ performance in the 2025 Season The Atlanta Falcons have had an up-and-down 2025 season, sitting at 3-3 after six games, placing them third in the NFC South. Their offense has shown flashes of potential, but they have struggled defensively. The team has scored 11 touchdowns and accumulated 110 points, while their defense has given up 120 points.

Michael Penix Jr's performance Michael Penix Jr, the second-year quarterback, has started all six games but has yet to find a consistent rhythm. Penix has completed 61% of his passes for 1,409 yards, throwing five touchdowns against three interceptions, resulting in a 47.7 QBR, which ranks 22nd in the NFL. His recent injury has opened the door for Kirk Cousins.

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris on Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons' coach Raheem Morris praised Kirk Cousins, saying, “I am really confident in our backup. We are going to give (Penix) every opportunity we can give him. The kid is tough. He’s a stud.” Cousins, who was benched last season after a rough patch, is poised to step in and provide veteran leadership.

This weekend marks a nostalgic milestone, the 10-year anniversary of Cousins' iconic "You like that?" postgame rant after the Washington Commanders' thrilling 31-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans will hope he channels that energy to spark Atlanta's offense against Miami's attack.

Atlanta Falcons’ upcoming schedule Week 8: vs Miami Dolphins – Sunday, October 26

Week 9: at New England Patriots – Sunday, November 2

Week 10: at Indianapolis Colts – Sunday, November 9

Week 11: vs Carolina Panthers – Sunday, November 16

Week 12: vs New Orleans Saints – Sunday, November 23

Week 13: at New York Jets – Sunday, November 30

Week 14: vs Seattle Seahawks – Sunday, December 7

Week 15: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Thursday, December 11

Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals – Sunday, December 21

Week 17: vs Los Angeles Rams – Monday, December 29