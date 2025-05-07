KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 7th of May, Wednesday. The game will be played at KKR's home ground, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Ajinkya Rahane's KKR, who are still mathematically in contention for making it to the Playoffs, will want to continue their match-winning streak after winning two consecutive games. On the other hand, MS Dhoni-led CSK, who have already been eliminated from the Playoffs race will want to end the journey on a high note by winning the remaining games.

Pitch Report The deck at Eden Gardens has seen a trend of 200-plus runs scored in IPL 2025. The pitch is expected to be batting-friendly with an average first-innings score - 203. However, it is also likely to provide assistance to the spinners.

The team winning the toss will want to opt for batting as teams batting first have won four of the five clashes this season at the venue.

Weather Report, Kolkata According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Kolkata will be around 31 degrees Celsius at the start of the game and will lower down to 28 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to be high and fluctuate around 77% to 86% during match hours. The sky is expected to be cloudy and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata – IPL Stats Total matches played: 99

Matches won batting first: 42

Matches won batting second: 56

Matches with no result: 1

Matches tied: 0

Highest total by a team: 262

Lowest total by a team: 49

Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens Matches played: 94

Matches won: 54

Matches lost: 39

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 1

Highest score: 261

Lowest score: 108

Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens Matches played: 12

Matches won: 6

Matches lost: 6

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest score: 235

Lowest score: 114

Probable XIIs Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (Captain), Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Head-to-head Details Matches played: 31

Matches won by KKR: 11

Matches won by CSK: 19

Matches tied: 0

