KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant fined ₹24-lakh for 2nd breach of Code of Conduct
KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined for slow over-rate in the match played against KKR. Pant was also earlier penalised for the same offense in a previous match against CSK.
Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Visakhapatnam on 3 April. The Delhi-based franchise suffered a massive 106-run defeat against the KKR at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Following the loss, DC stood in ninth place on the IPL 2024 standings with 2 points.