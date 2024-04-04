Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Visakhapatnam on 3 April. The Delhi-based franchise suffered a massive 106-run defeat against the KKR at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Following the loss, DC stood in ninth place on the IPL 2024 standings with 2 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement issued by the Indian Premier League (IPL), it said, "Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3."

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined ₹24 lakhs."

Apart from Pant, the IPL statement stated, "The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

Earlier on 1 April, Pant was fined ₹12 lakh as the DC captain was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. On March 31, as DC registered their first win in the tournament at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, however, Pant was slapped with a penalty for maintaining a slow over rate.

DC vs KKR IPL match Delhi Capitals lost the game to KKR by 106 runs after the latter smashed 272 for seven, the second-highest total in IPL history. It was Delhi Capitals' third loss in four games. After the 106-run loss to KKR, the team's head coach Ricky Ponting said that he was embarrassed with his side's first half of the game and how his side conceded too many runs while bowling at a slow-over rate.

During the post-match press conference, Ponting said, “I was almost embarrassed with our first half of the game today - to concede that many runs. It took us two hours as well to bowl our overs, so we were two overs behind again, which means the guys bowling the last two overs only get to bowl with four fielders outside the circle. There are a lot of things that happened in this game that are unacceptable; we have to fix [them] immediately to go forward in this tournament."

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

