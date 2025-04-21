KKR vs GT, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill target special milestones in thrilling clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Monday (April 21). Both teams will seek to win the game and add two more points to their tally. Ahead of the game, skippers from the squads, Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill are on the brink of achieving special milestones. Along with them, several players will also be eyeing personal landmarks, adding extra drama to the clash.

Advertisement

Ajinkya Rahane eyes twin milestones Ajinkya Rahane has performed consistently for his team this season and amassed 221 runs, so far. He is just three boundaries away from reaching 500 fours in the IPL history. Additionally, the KKR captain needs to score 87 runs to complete 500 T20 runs at Eden Gardens.

Shubman Gill’s upcoming milestones Shubman Gill is on the verge of a major landmark as he needs 69 runs more to reach the 3500-run mark in the IPL. Gujarat Titans’ captain who will be facing his former team, KKR, is 81 runs away to score 500 IPL runs at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Rider’s batting and bowling milestones in focus KKR’s batting unit is packed with players nearing unique feats. Venkatesh Iyer is just three runs away from 500 runs in the T20 format at Eden Gardens. Moreover, he needs to score 53 runs to reach the 1500-run mark in the IPL. Power hitter, Andre Russell needs to smash four boundaries to complete 600 fours in T20s and 32 runs more for 1000 IPL runs at Eden Gardens. He is just 40 runs shy of 2500 IPL runs for KKR. Rinku Singh needs five runs for 500 IPL runs at Eden Gardens. While Quinton de Kock is one boundary away from 1100 T20 fours, Moeen Ali needs five for 100 IPL fours.

Advertisement

On the bowling front, Varun Chakaravarthy needs two wickets to reach 150 in the T20s and Moeen Ali is four wickets shy of 250 T20 wickets.

Gujarat Titans' batting and bowling milestones in focus Gujarat Titans' explosive opener Jos Buttler needs 23 runs to reach 500 IPL runs against KKR, 72 runs to reach the 12500-run mark in T20s, and 103 runs to reach 4000 IPL runs. Sai Sudharsan needs 101 runs for 1500 IPL runs. When it comes to boundaries, Sherfane Rutherford needs to smash six boundaries to get 200 fours in T20s.

On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna is five wickets away from 100 T20 wickets.

KKR vs GT clash KKR will be aiming to bounce back and GT who are currently at the top of the Points Table will want to cement their position by winning the game. As Rahane and Gill chase their personal landmarks, their leadership and skills will shape the upcoming thrilling contest.