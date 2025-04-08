KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will encounter Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 8th of April, Tuesday. The match will be played at KKR's home ground, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR and Rishabh Pant's LSG both have won two out of the four games played. They will seek win in order to climb the ladder of the IPL Points Table. Here is all you need to know about the venue of the match.

Pitch report The pitch at the Eden Gardens will favour batters and bowlers both. While a decent score around 160-180 runs can be expected, there will be assistance for slower bowlers as the ball might hold a bit at the venue.

The team that will win the toss will want to bowl first as dew is expected in the second innings.

KKR vs LSG, Weather Report at Kolkata According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 28 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 68% during the game. The sky is expected to be have intermittent clouds in the beginning of the game and will be clearer as the match progresses. There is about 5% to 7% possibility of rain during match hours.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL stats at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Matches played: 90

Matches won: 53

Matches lost: 37

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 261

Lowest Score: 108

Lucknow Super Giants stats at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Matches played: 3

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 2

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 193

Lowest Score: 161

IPL stats at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Highest team score: 262/2 by Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2024)

Lowest team score: 49/10 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2017)

Highest score by a player in a match: Rajat Patidar - 112* runs vs LSG (2022)

Most wickets by a player in a match: Sunil Narine vs KXIP - 5 wickets (2012)

KKR vs LSG Head-to-head details

Matches played: 5

Matches won by KKR: 2

Matches won by LSG: 3

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Probable Playing XIIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora