KKR vs RCB: What if rain forces a washout in IPL 2025’s opening match? Here’s the likely outcome

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Benglauru IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens is looking increasingly likely to be washed out as the weather forecast for the city continues to be gloomy. Not only does the match have to be played in Kolkata from 7:30 pm, BCCI has also scheduled the IPL 2025 opening ceremony from 6:00 pm today.

Kolkata weather report: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall in certain parts of Kolkata until March 22 due to an anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

The weather forecasting agency said, “A trough runs from central Odisha to Vidarbha, and there is wind confluence over east and adjoining central India due to the above trough and anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels.”

IMD added, “Isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on March 20 and 21.”

Reports suggest that there was rain at Kolkata on Friday and early on Saturday, bringing more doubts about the future of IPL 2025 opening match.

Kolkata hourly weather prediction: According to the Weather Channel, there will be showers early in the day until 8:30am. After that, the website predicts that the showers will subside, but the weather in Kolkata is expected to remain cloudy throughout the afternoon, turning 'Mostly Cloudy' from 3:30pm onwards.

Unfortunately for IPL fans, the website suggests that there is a 48% chance of rain from 7:30pm - the scheduled start time of the RCB vs KKR match - dropping to around 35, 24 and 19% in the following hours.

Kolkata weather report for KKR vs RCB match

What if KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match is washed out? BCCI has made no provision for a reserve day for the IPL 2025 opening match between KKR and RCB. This means that if the match is washed out due to rain, both teams will be awarded one point each and will start their campaigns with the next match.