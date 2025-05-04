KKR vs RR, IPL 2025: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 4th of May, Sunday. The match will be played at KKR's home ground, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Ajinkya Rahane's KKR are seventh on the points table but still have a chance of making it to the top four by winning the remaining matches. On the other hand, Riyan Parag-led RR who already got eliminated after their previous loss will want to end their journey this year on a high note by ending all the remaining games.

Pitch Report The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to be favourable for batters and a high-scoring match is on the cards. The previous time, an afternoon match was played at the ground, and more than 500 runs were scored. A score between 200 to 210 can be considered a par score.

Weather Report, Kolkata According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Kolkata will be around 30 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 27 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to be around 77% during the end of the match. There is around a 20% chance of rain in the initial hours and around a 42% chance during the last couple of hours.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata – IPL Stats Matches played: 97

Matches won batting first: 40

Matches won batting second: 56

No result:

Matches tied: 0

Highest total by a team: 262

Lowest total by a team: 49

Highest individual score by a player: 112* – Rajat Patidar

Best bowling figures by a player: 5/15 – Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens Matches played: 93

Matches won batting first: 53

Matches won batting second: 39

No result: 1

Matches tied: 0

Highest total by a team: 261

Lowest total by a team: 108

Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens Matches played: 12

Matches won: 4

Matches lost: 8

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest score: 188

Lowest score: 81

Probable XIIs Kolkata Knight Riders -

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Ramandeep Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson

Rajasthan Royals -

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (captain), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

Head-to-head details Matches played: 31

Matches won by KKR: 15

Matches won by RR: 14

Matches tied: 0