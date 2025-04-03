KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 3rd of April, Thursday. The match will be played at KKR's home ground, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR currently stands at the bottom of the IPL 2025 Points Table. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant's LSG ranks 8th with just one win in two matches. In the match, both KKR and SRH will want to register a win and climb their way up on the Points Table.

KKR vs SRH, Pitch report It is expected to be a dry surface at the Eden Gardens. The pitch will favour spinners, KKR's Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will have an advantage. With minimal watering, it may slow down, aiding cutters over the swing. Historically batting-friendly, it could yield around 160-180 runs, though aggressive batting might push it higher.

The team that will win the toss will want to bowl first as dew is expected in the second innings.

KKR vs SRH, Weather forecast at Kolkata According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 30 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 27 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 60% to 79% during the game. The sky is expected to be clear and, there is negligible possibility of rain.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL stats at Eden Gardens Matches played: 89

Matches won: 52

Matches lost: 37

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 261

Lowest Score: 108

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL stats at Eden Gardens Matches played: 10

Matches won: 3

Matches lost: 7

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 228

Lowest Score: -

IPL statistics at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Highest team score: 262/2 by Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2024)

Lowest team score: 49/10 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2017)

Probable Playing XIIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora