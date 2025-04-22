KL Rahul eyes historic milestone, set to surpass David Warner, Virat Kohli to achieve feat | Know details

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday (April 22). KL Rahul, DC's star batter is poised to make history in his next outing. With 4,949 runs in 129 innings, he is on the brink of surpassing giants like David Warner and Virat Kohli to achieve a special milestone.

Advertisement

KL Rahul's IPL Journey Since his IPL debut in 2013, KL has played 129 innings and has amassed 4,949 runs. He has an impressive average of 45.8 and a strike rate of 136. In his journey of the league, the former LSG captain has smashed 39 fifties and four centuries. He has registered the highest score of 132*. Whether it comes to anchoring the batting line-up or playing aggressive strokes, KL Rahul has played crucial roles for his franchises.

KL Rahul's upcoming milestone KL Rahul’s next innings could see him outshine David Warner’s record of fastest 5,000 IPL runs in 135 innings. Rahul who is just 51 runs away from the 5,000-run mark, has a golden opportunity to claim the title in the upcoming clash (his 130th innings). He can top the list of players including Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers among others.

Advertisement

Fastest to 5000 Runs in IPL: David Warner – 135 Innings

Virat Kohli – 158 Innings

AB de Villiers – 161 Innings

Shikhar Dhawan – 168 Innings

Suresh Raina – 173 Innings

Rohit Sharma – 187 Innings

MS Dhoni – 208 Innings

KL Rahul's form IPL 2025 In the 2025 season, KL Rahul has elevated his performance to new heights. In just six innings, he has amassed 266 runs at an average of 53.2 and a strike rate of 158. He has smshed two fifties and has the highest score of 93*. His ability to tackle both pace (average 53.7) and spin (52.5) highlights his technical mastery.

KL Rahul's Performance in Lucknow At his former home ground, Lucknow, KL Rahul has been brilliant with the bat, scoring 483 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.9. He has a strike rate of 131 and has smashed four half-centuries, so far.

Advertisement

Probable XIIs, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni