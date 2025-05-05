KL Rahul on brink of achieving special T20 milestone; to join elite list including Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday (May 5). KL Rahul, DC's star batter is on the cusp of reaching a remarkable feat in T20 cricket. This achievement will place him among an elite group of 36 players worldwide, including cricketing giants like Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.

A historic milestone for KL Rahul KL Rahul has amassed 7,957 runs in 222 T20 innings. He is just 43 runs away from reaching the 8,000-run mark. If he manages to reach the milestone, then KL will become the third-fastest player to do so in terms of innings played. He will trail only Chris Gayle (213 innings) and Babar Azam (218 innings). Notably, he will surpass Virat Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan (both 243 innings). Moreover, he will be the fifth batter to make it to the list in Indian cricket history.

List of Indian players to reach 8,000 T20 runs: Virat Kohli (243 innings)

Shikhar Dhawan (277 innings)

Suresh Raina (284 innings)

Suryakumar Yadav (288 innings)

Rohit Sharma (294 innings)

KL Rahul’s feat will become more special as he will become the fastest player to achieve this milestone, outshining Kohli’s 243 innings. He has an impressive T20 career average of 42.3, a strike rate of 136, and has smashed 68 fifties and six centuries, so far.

KL Rahul's form in IPL 2025 KL Rahul’s form in the ongoing IPL 2025 has been explosive, especially in the matches played away from Delhi, where he has amassed 270 runs in five innings at an average of 90 and a strike rate of 164, including three fifties. When it comes to his performance at the home ground, KL has scored 101 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 114.

Rahul is one of only three players in IPL 2025 with a 50-plus average against both pace and spin (minimum 50 balls), along with Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill.

KL Rahul's performance in IPL history at Hyderabad KL Rahul's performances at Hyderabad (257 runs in eight innings, average 36.7) and against Sunrisers Hyderabad (472 runs in 14 innings, average 36.3) suggest he could reach the feat in an upcoming match. KL Rahul's performance in the previous five innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad - 15(5), 29(33), 35(31), 68(50), 21(21).