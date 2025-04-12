KL Rahul’s fiery celebration after RCB win reminds of this film: ‘It came from…’

KL Rahul delivered a stellar match-winning performance, smashing an unbeaten 93 to lead Delhi Capitals to a commanding six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing a tricky target of 164 on a slow surface, Rahul anchored the innings brilliantly despite early blows. His classy 93 came off just 53 balls and featured nine crisp boundaries and five towering sixes.

Rahul sealed the win in dramatic fashion, launching Yash Dayal’s delivery over the long leg boundary for a maximum. He followed it up with a passionate, chest-thumping celebration as the Bengaluru crowd erupted — a fitting tribute to their hometown hero.

'Ye mera ground hai! Moments after sealing the win for Delhi Capitals, Rahul drove his bat into the turf like a sword, stamped his authority, pointed at his badge, and declared, "Ye mera ground hai (This is my ground)." At the post-match presentation, he reaffirmed, “This is my ground, my home, know this (ground) better than anyone else.”



Kantara Inspiration In a video shared by Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul opened up about the inspiration behind his rare, never-before-seen celebration.

"This is a special place for me. The celebration was from one of my favourite movie Kantara. So, yes, just a tiny reminder that this ground, this home, this turf is where I hav grown up and this is mine," KL Rahul revealed.

Rahul Acknowledged It Was Tricky Pitch "It was a slightly tricky wicket but what helped me was being behind the stumps for 20 overs, watching how the wicket played. The ball sat in the wicket but it was consistent throughout, it was one-paced. I knew what my shots are, wanted to get off to a good start, and then assess it accordingly. It depends on the conditions and the ground and the dimensions. On a wicket like this, I knew what my pockets were.

"If I wanted to hit a big six, I knew what pockets to target, and keeping gave me a feeler for where other batters were dismissed and where they hit the sixes. Got lucky with the dropped catch."

"Something I have always done with my preparation is that I always try to adapt to different wickets (even in practice). I experiment in practice, get out a couple of times but it gives me a fair idea of the areas I can target - where I can take singles, where I can hit sixes.