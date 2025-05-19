KL Rahul scripts history, surpasses Virat Kohli to set new all-time T20 record in DC vs GT clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) faced a 10-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial Indian Premi League (IPL) 2025 match on Sunday (May 18). KL Rahul created a new T20 record and outshined Virat Kohli as soon as he smashed 33 runs. Here is everything you need to know.

KL Rahul in the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans clash KL Rahul came to open Delhi Capitals innings along with Faf du Plessis. KL was in impressive form during the match as he smashed a century, his fifth in the IPL history. He remained unbeaten in the clash and scored 112 runs in 65 deliveries at a strike-rate of 172.31. He hit 14 fours and four sixes. The star batter anchored his team's innings and guided them to a total of 199/3 after 20 overs.

KL Rahul's special milestone KL Rahul created a new record in the T20s of the game as soon as he scored 33 runs in the match. He surpassed Virat Kohli to become the fastest Indian to reach the 8000-run mark in the shortest format of the game. While Virat Kohli previously held the record with 243 innings, KL Rahul shattered it in just 224 innings. KL is third in the list of international players who have achieved the feat.

Players to score fastest 8000 runs in T20s: Chris Gayle: 213 innings

Babar Azam: 218 innings

KL Rahul: 224 innings

Virat Kohli: 243 innings

Mohammad Rizwan: 244 innings

KL Rahul in IPL KL Rahul has been impressive in IPL since his debut in 2013. He has amassed 5176 runs in 143 matches and has smashed five centuries and 40 half-centuries. He has hit 444 fours and 207 sixes in the league and has taken 84 catches.

The 33-year-old has been a standout performer in his debut season with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. He has played match-winning knocks for his team in the ongoing season.

KL Rahul in IPL 2025 Total matches played: 11

Runs scored: 493

Highest score: 112*

Average: 61.63

50s: 4

100s: 1

4s: 44

6s: 20