KL Rahul's whistle celebration lights up Rajkot as he smashes his 8th ODI century; powers India to 284/7 vs New Zealand

KL Rahul delivered a masterclass in composure and technique during the second ODI against New Zealand at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday (January 14). His 8th ODI century, featuring his signature whistle celebration, pulled India out of trouble and set a competitive 284/7 total.

KL Rahul's iconic whistle moment seals the century The defining moment arrived in the 48.6 over. Kyle Jamieson delivered a full toss, and Rahul cleared his front leg to smash it over long-on for six. With his helmet off, Rahul waved his bat and whistled joyfully, a heartfelt gesture fans have come to love, often linked to personal tributes. This marked his 8th ODI century, highlighting his reliability in high-pressure situations.

Early struggles put India on the back foot After New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell opted to bowl first, India's top order faced disciplined bowling from Kyle Jamieson and debutant Jayden Lennox. Rohit Sharma (24) and Shubman Gill (56) struggled to stabilize, while Virat Kohli (23) and Shreyas Iyer (8) could not build on starts. At 118/4, the innings looked shaky on a pitch offering grip and variable bounce.

KL Rahul steps up with grit and class Walking in at No. 5, KL Rahul showcased trademark calmness. He rotated strike smartly in the middle overs, building partnerships and avoiding risks. His fifty arrived off 52 balls, but he shifted gears later, mixing crisp drives with powerful strokes. Rahul paced the innings perfectly, ensuring India stayed competitive despite limited support.

Strong finish takes India to a respectable total KL Rahul stayed unbeaten with 112 runs off 92 balls, including 11 fours and a six, adding crucial runs in the death overs. India posted 284/7 in 50 overs, a defendable score on a challenging surface. His knock turned potential disappointment into hope for the bowlers.