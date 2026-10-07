“Kohli, Rohit continuing blessing for Indian Cricket”: Sohail Tanvir

By Utkarsh Rathour

Dubai [UAE], October 7 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir has heaped praise on India's batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying their experience and contribution to world cricket make their continued presence a "blessing" for Indian cricket.

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Kohli, who has established himself among the greatest batters of the modern era, has enjoyed a remarkable international career, while Rohit, at 39, continues to remain a key figure for India in the ODI format.

For those unversed, Ro-Ko (Rohit and Kohli) announced their retirements from T20I cricket in June 2024 after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados, before calling time on their Test careers in May 2025.

Speaking to ANI about Kohli, Tanvir said the former India captain's numbers and contribution to world cricket speak for themselves, while praising him for the entertainment and memorable moments he has provided to cricket fans.

"Virat's numbers are so monumental that I don't even need to say anything—they speak for themselves. Beyond Indian cricket, look at the immense service he has rendered to world cricket, the countless moments of joy he has delivered, and how much he has entertained fans with his extraordinary talent. Full praise to him," Tanvir said.

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Kohli has represented India in 123 Tests, 317 ODIs and 125 T20Is. The right-handed batter amassed 9,230 Test runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. In ODIs, the batting stalwart has smashed 15,109 runs at an average of 58.78, with 55 centuries and 79 fifties. In T20Is, Kohli scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69, including one century and 38 fifties.

Tanvir also expressed his desire to see Virat Kohli continue playing for as long as possible, drawing a parallel with Rohit Sharma.

“Just as I remarked about Rohit, having Kohli play for as long as possible is an absolute blessing for Indian cricket,” the former Pakistan pacer added.

With Rohit entering the twilight of his career, questions have been raised over whether the veteran batter can continue until the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, particularly with age and fitness becoming increasingly important factors.

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However, Tanvir believes age should not necessarily be viewed, arguing that experienced players can provide significant value to a team as long as they maintain their fitness and performance levels.

"If you keep yourself fit and maintain performance, age actually provides a double benefit. People often view age in a negative light, but I consider it a massive positive asset for any team," he said.

Tanvir highlighted the value of experience, saying senior players can not only manage their own performances but also play an important role in guiding younger teammates.

"When you possess that vast store of experience, you not only manage your own game instinctively, but you also have the wisdom and stature to guide and uplift the teammates playing alongside you," he added.

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Sharma has been in impressive form in his last five ODI innings, scoring 92 and 101 against the West Indies in Mullanpur and Guwahati, before making 32 in Thiruvananthapuram during the three-match series. Before the West Indies series, Rohit struck a brilliant 138 against England at Lord's during the third ODI earlier this year

The former Pakistan cricketer acknowledged that fitness and form remain essential for Rohit if he is to continue at the highest level.

"Naturally, form and fitness remain prerequisites. If Rohit can preserve his fitness and rhythm, it would be a true blessing for Indian cricket to have both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continuing for as long as possible," Tanvir concluded. (ANI)