Kohli-Arshdeep battle, PBKS top-order slump: Key talking points ahead of RCB-PBKS clash

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Once billed as one of the matches of the tournament due to the recent dominance of both teams, the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings presents contrasting stakes.

For defending champions RCB, it is an opportunity to seal a playoff spot, while last season's finalists PBKS are fighting to stay alive in the tournament.

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While RCB have been largely consistent despite a few blips and weak links, PBKS' playoff chances have run into massive trouble after facing five morale-crushing losses, largely due to their underwhelming pace attack and a decline in batting numbers.

There are several talking points for both sides ahead of this contest. For RCB, there are a lot of positives and for PBKS, a lot of areas of concern.

-Virat Kohli's fine record against PBKS, renewed intent in the 2026 season:

Virat has a fine record against PBKS, having made 1,159 runs in 36 matches and innings at an average of 36.21 and a strike rate of over 132, with a century and six fifties. This is the most runs a batter has scored against an opponent in IPL history. The last time RCB visited Dharamshala in the 2024 season, Virat unleashed a 47-ball 92, with seven fours and six sixes.

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When Virat pumped his fist after opening his account against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) following two back-to-back zeros, one of his well-calculated and composed IPL centuries followed. 'King Kohli' will be aiming to ride on this momentum. His strike rate in the first 10 balls of an inning in IPL 2026 has been 172.81, the highest it has been for him. This initial aggression gives Virat plenty of cushion to pace his innings in a style only he can do.

Arshdeep Singh, who has been showing glimpses of his brilliance with his swing and yorker execution, has found form in the past four games, but he has to be careful for his plans against Virat, who has plundered 101 runs in 58 balls against the left-armer at a strike rate of 174.13, dismissed only twice in 11 innings. The veteran batter has hit Arshdeep for 16 fours and a six.

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The left-arm pacer enjoys a healthy match-up with Devdutt Padikkal, as per Cricbuzz, dismissing him four times in 43 balls. But Padikkal has responded back with aggression, scoring 59 runs in 38 balls at a strike rate of over 155, with five fours and three sixes.

-PBKS' top-order numbers witness a decline:

Despite its recent decline, the PBKS top-order is a scary one, with Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya capable of winning the match within the powerplay itself. Their fiery starts give Cooper Connolly and skipper Shreyas Iyer enough time to play their natural game.

However, in this run of the past five defeats, the top seven have faced a slump. Their first 10-ball SR was 236.20 collectively during their winning run, but has sharply declined to 191.

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The recent run of losses has led to a decline in key top-seven batters' scoring rates, with Prabhsimran declining from 192.60 (in the first six matches) to 139.40 (during the five losses), Priyansh Arya (249 to 166.70) and Iyer (186 to 128.60), as per ESPNCricinfo.

-Shashank Singh: A weak link?

Having dropped six to seven catches so far, Shashank has been the weakest link of the PBKS batting line-up, with just 76 runs in eight innings so far and a best score of 19*. The designated finisher has failed to fire consistently, especially during pressure matches, an art form that he seemed to be mastering for the past two seasons with PBKS.

-PBKS' poor Dharamsala run:

As per ESPNCricinfo, PBKS has won just one of their previous seven games in Dharamsala.

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-Will PBKS capitalise in middle-overs?

Despite all their troubles, PBKS remains a scary middle-overs side, with their scoring rate from overs seven to 16 being 10.10, next to RCB's 10.40. In middle-overs, it is both teams' skippers leading the way. Rajat Patidar has smashed 28 sixes in middle-overs, the most in this tournament, followed by Iyer's 21 sixes.

Squads: Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Suyash Sharma, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal. (ANI)

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