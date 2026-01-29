Kolo Muani and Solanke send Spurs into Champions League last 16

Second-half goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke helped Tottenham qualify directly for the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday with a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs were in control from start to finish but fought hard for the win, with only one senior player on the bench.

Spurs finished fourth in the 36-team table, giving a welcome boost to Thomas Frank's side after a poor domestic campaign.

Having escaped injury in a car accident on the way to the airport on Tuesday, Kolo Muani tapped Spurs in front two minutes after half-time with a calm finish against his former employers.

Solanke doubled the visitors' lead shortly after coming on, putting the London club on track for their fifth win in Europe this season.

Hit with 14 absences after a chaotic lead-up to Wednesday's match, under-fire Spurs coach Frank only had 11 experienced outfield players at his disposal in Germany.

Striker Solanke was the unlucky one to start from the bench, with former Frankfurt forward Kolo Muani preferred up front.

Xavi Simons looked to have given the visitors the perfect opening when he scored inside two minutes, but VAR found Destiny Udogie offside in the build-up.

Spurs laid siege to Frankfurt's goal in the opening half but failed to break through despite Simons looking dangerous and Pape Matar Sarr hitting the post.

No team had conceded more goals than Frankfurt in the competition so far this season and a simple lapse of concentration from the hosts let Tottenham take the lead moments after half-time.

Kolo Muani, who went on strike to force his way out of Frankfurt to move back to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, was booed whenever he came close to the ball but was the one to make the breakthrough.

Simons swung in a free-kick which Cristian Romero met easily, laying it off for Kolo Muani to tap home.

Solanke, whose penalty at this venue last season put Spurs on track for Europa League glory, came off the bench with 73 minutes gone and doubled the lead shortly after.

Frankfurt's Mohamed Dahoud passed behind him without noticing the on-rushing Solanke, who took a touch before slotting home.

