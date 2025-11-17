Kris Boyd, New York Jets cornerback in critical condition after being shot

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd, a 29-year-old special teams standout, was shot early Sunday morning, November 16, 2025, and remains in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital.

Details about the shooting incident According to reports from multiple outlets, the shooting occurred around 2 AM ET on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Boyd sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen outside Sei Less, a popular Asian fusion restaurant and speakeasy frequented by celebrities and athletes.

Law enforcement sources described the event as stemming from a dispute that escalated violently. The gunman reportedly fired two shots before fleeing the scene in a blue BMW SUV. Police are actively searching for the suspect but have released limited details.

Kris Boyd was found lapsing in and out of consciousness at the scene. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where doctors are treating his serious injuries. His condition is described as critical.

Who is Kris Boyd? Kris Boyd, standing at 5-foot-11, entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 out of the University of Texas. Over his career, he has proven valuable on special teams, appearing in games for the Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans before signing a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the New York Jets in March 2025.

Also Read | Patrick Herbert vs Justin Herbert: Brothers set to face off as NFL opponents

Unfortunately, Boyd's season with New York never got underway. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during preseason and was placed on injured reserve.

Jermaine Johnson II shares heartfelt post New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson II posted, “Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety. Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely. In your name, Amen.”