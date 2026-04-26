'Krunal Pandya is changing landscape of finger-spin bowling': Dinesh Karthik ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2026 clash

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik hailed all-rounder Krunal Pandya as someone who is pushing the boundaries of finger-spin bowling and credited him for changing the landscape of the craft.

RCB will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture on Monday in Delhi, with the side currently placed second on the points table with 10 points, and looking to further strengthen their position as the tournament progresses.

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Ahead of the contest, Dinesh Karthik praised Krunal Pandya for redefining finger-spin bowling, highlighting his innovative variations and growing mastery. He said Krunal's ability to create doubt in batters and deliver consistent results shows his evolution as an all-rounder, adding that his impact reflects how the Indian Premier League is transforming the game, according to a release from RCB.

"Krunal Pandya is a player this game will remember for a long time. He is pushing the boundaries of finger spin and bowling deliveries that weren't imaginable a few years ago. He is becoming a master at it. He knows when to use his variations to create doubt in the batter's mind, and more often than not, it delivers results. A lot of credit must go to him for how he is evolving as an all-rounder. IPL is changing the landscape of cricket, and Krunal is doing the same for finger-spin bowling," Karthik said as quoted in release.

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Notably, Krunal has played a handy role for RCB in the ongoing IPL season. The all-rounder has taken eight wickets in seven matches and also chipped in with a crucial 12-ball 23-run unbeaten cameo in RCB's previous match, against the Gujarat Titans.

Karthik also gave an update on opener Phil Salt, who missed the clash against GT due to an injury. Karthik said that the right-hand batter is still recovering from injury and will not feature against DC at Delhi.

"He's injured for the moment," said Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik praised RCB captain Rajat Patidar for his calm and thoughtful leadership, highlighting his steady batting, strong respect within the team and also his effective handling of bowlers.

Patidar has so far scored 238 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 210.61.

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