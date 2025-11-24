Kuldeep Yadav becomes India’s unlikely hero 2nd Test against South Africa; social media hails ‘valiant effort’

Amid India’s batting collapse in the 2nd Test against South Africa, Indian cricket fans found an unlikely hero: Kuldeep Yadav.

Amid the collapse, Kuldeep Yadav fought hard and showed great character. He was the only Indian batter to face more than 100 balls. The spinner survived 134 deliveries for just 19 runs.

Earlier in the innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal looked promising with a fluent 58 off 97 balls. Once he got out, the entire batting line-up fell apart.

KL Rahul struggled for 22 from 63 balls, and Sai Sudharsan managed only 15. Dhruv Jurel was dismissed for a duck while captain Rishabh Pant played another reckless shot to throw away his wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy also fell cheaply, leaving India deep in trouble at 122/7. Then, Washington Sundar added some stability with a crucial 48 off 92 balls. He built a steady partnership with Kuldeep.

After Sundar’s dismissal, the tail folded. Kuldeep’s patient and disciplined resistance stood out despite limited runs.

“I won't be surprised to see Kuldeep Yadav batting at number 3 in next inning as we are living in Gautam Gambhir era,” came a sarcastic comment.

“Kuldeep Yadav defence better than Sai Sudarshan, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy,” came from another.

Another user wrote, “Kuldeep Yadav in the press conference:

"Ye wicket toh road hai!" (This pitch is a batting paradise). Yet, on the same wicket he called a Road, it was Kuldeep Yadav a lower order bowler who ended up facing the most deliveries for India, 134 balls. Meanwhile, players like Pant, Rahul, Sai, Nitish and Dhruv, the ones expected to score big, kept struggling to survive.”

“Kuldeep Yadav made a statement yesterday in press conference that Guwahati pitch felt like a road. Today proved it by playing more than 100 balls and most for any Indian batsman,” posted another.

Another user commented, “Kuldeep Yadav's valiant effort ends. A phenomenal display by him! Cheteshwar Pujara's reaction says it all. India lose their ninth wicket on 194.”

India vs South Africa 2nd Test On 24 November, South Africa moved closer to a historic Test series win in India. The visitors dominated the second match following their victory in Kolkata.

India are under intense pressure after losing four of their last 6 home Tests. The hosts’ struggles continued as South Africa strengthened their control.

By stumps, the visitors were 26 for no loss, stretching their overall lead to 314. Ryan Rickelton (13*) and Aiden Markram (12*) were unbeaten when bad light stopped play early in Guwahati.