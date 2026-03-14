Kuldeep Yadav marries Vanshika Chadha in Mussoorie: Check inside pictures and viral videos from grand ceremony

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav exchanged vows with his childhood sweetheart, Vanshika Chadha, in a ceremony in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, on March 14, 2026. The scenic hill station provided the perfect backdrop for the celebrations, which have taken social media by storm with stunning photos and energetic videos going viral.

The wedding followed India's successful T20 World Cup 2026 title defense, adding extra joy to Kuldeep's big day. Pre-wedding festivities began on March 13 with lively Haldi and Mehendi rituals at a luxury resort, drawing family, friends, and cricketing stars.

Star-studded pre-wedding fun with Yuzvendra Chahal stealing the show Yuzvendra Chahal brought unmatched energy to the events. He shared a fun video from the Haldi ceremony, playfully applying turmeric to the couple while everyone danced to dhol beats. Rinku Singh and coach T Dilip joined in the merriment, creating unforgettable moments.A special Sufi night featured singer Bismil, who performed with excitement. "Today, I will be performing. It will be fun. I have prepared a few shayaris for Kuldeep Yadav... I am very excited for my friend Kuldeep's marriage," Bismil said on arrival.

A special Sufi night featured singer Bismil, who performed with excitement. "Today, I will be performing. It will be fun. I have prepared a few shayaris for Kuldeep Yadav... I am very excited for my friend Kuldeep's marriage," Bismil said on arrival.

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Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha's love story Kuldeep and Vanshika grew up as neighbours in Kanpur, just three kilometers apart. Kuldeep from Lal Bungalow and Vanshika from Shyam Nagar. Their friendship turned romantic over time, with Vanshika supporting him since his U19 cricket journey. She works in an administrative role at LIC and studied further in Melbourne, maintaining a grounded life away from the spotlight.

The pair announced their engagement on June 4, 2025, in Lucknow. The wedding, originally set for November 2025, shifted to fit Kuldeep's cricket schedule.

Viral moments and grand reception ahead Videos of the couple dancing together, Chahal's lively antics, and the baraat procession have exploded online, delighting fans. Photoes capture the radiant bride and groom in traditional outfits amid floral decorations.