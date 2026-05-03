Kyle Harrison has another strong start as Brewers beat Nationals 4-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Harrison worked in and out of trouble for six innings, Brandon Lockridge drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Saturday.

Harrison (3-1) allowed at least one baserunner in each inning, giving up one run on seven hits. He struck out five and walked one. The left-hander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his six starts and lowered his ERA to 2.12.

Abner Uribe worked the ninth for his third save, getting out of a jam after the first two batters reached via a single and an error.

James Wood had two hits for the Nationals, who have lost the first two games of the series and fell to 3-12 at home.

Washington’s Foster Griffin (3-1) allowed three unearned runs on three hits over six innings.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the first, Nationals third baseman Brady House booted Luis Rengifo's grounder and everyone was safe. Lockridge followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.

CJ Abrams had an RBI single in the fourth for Washington.

Joey Ortiz drove in a run with a grounder in the eighth.

Before the game, manager Pat Murphy said the Brewers are optimistic about the status of pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who worked 5 1/3 innings hitless innings before leaving Friday's win because of a right hamstring cramp.

“It seems like things are going in the right direction,” Murphy said. “He feels like he’s going to be fine, but we’re going to see if he can go through his normal day and see what it has in store for us. I think he’s going to be fine.”

Milwaukee has not announced who will oppose Washington RHP Zack Littell (0-4, 7.85 ERA) in Sunday's series finale.