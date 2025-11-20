Kyle Schwarber and Ranger Suárez reject qualifying offers, enter free agency

The Philadelphia Phillies saw two key players turn down lucrative one-year deals this offseason. Both slugger Kyle Schwarber and left-handed starter Ranger Suárez officially rejected the Phillies’ $22.025 million qualifying offers, choosing instead to test the open market.

What the qualifying offer means for the Philadelphia Phillies By extending qualifying offers to both players, the Phillies protected themselves with draft compensation. If either Schwarber or Suárez signs elsewhere, Philadelphia will receive a supplemental pick after the fourth round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

That safety net gives the president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, flexibility.

Mutual interest Despite hitting free agency, neither player has closed the door on Philadelphia. Schwarber and Suárez have repeatedly voiced their affection for the city, teammates, and organization.

Dombrowski stated in October that he wants to bring back Schwarber, Suárez, catcher JT Realmuto, and center fielder Harrison Bader.

Kyle Schwarber's form At age 33 on Opening Day 2026, Schwarber is coming off the best season of his career. He led the National League with a career-high 56 home runs, paced MLB with 132 RBIs, and finished as runner-up in NL MVP voting behind Shohei Ohtani.

Since signing his four-year, $79 million contract before the 2022 season, Schwarber has averaged 46 homers and 108 RBIs per year in Philadelphia. Beyond the numbers, he’s become a clubhouse leader and community fixture.

Ranger Suárez's form Suárez’s situation is more complicated. The 29-year-old has spent his entire professional career in the Phillies organization after signing as an amateur in 2012. Over the last five seasons, he has developed into one of baseball’s better left-handed starters.

However, Philadelphia’s rotation is suddenly crowded. Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo, and Taijuan Walker are all under contract for 2026, and top prospect Andrew Painter could debut early in the year, especially if Wheeler needs extra recovery time after thoracic outlet surgery.

