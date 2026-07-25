Kyle Shanahan injury: San Francisco 49ers head coach limited at training camp after car crash

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will start training camp on a limited basis after suffering multiple injuries in a mid-July car crash. The team confirmed the news as players and coaches prepare for the first practice of the 2026 season.

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Details of the July 14 crash Kyle Shanahan was involved in a collision with an SUV near his northern California home on July 14. Notably, he broke his nose, three ribs, and a hand. He also needed more than 40 stitches in his face and suffered a severe concussion.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital where he spent much of the day before being released. The other driver was not hurt, according to Palo Alto Lt Nicholas Martinez. Martinez confirmed that drugs and alcohol were not involved and that both drivers cooperated with police. No citations were issued.

"Consistent with our standard release of information procedures in such cases, we do not release information regarding the cause of the collision, or which party may have been at fault," Nicholas Martinez said.

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Injuries and recovery status Kyle Shanahan has been recovering at home and is reported to be healing well. Doctors have not yet cleared him for full activity because of lingering concussion symptoms. The 49ers released an official statement confirming the situation.

"San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident last week where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries," the team said. "Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers. Coach Shanahan and the 49ers organization would like to sincerely thank all first responders involved for their efforts and care.

"Assistant Head Coach Chris Foerster along with team coordinators will handle head coach responsibilities during this period."

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Shanahan informed his assistants about the crash earlier in the week. Players have been learning the news gradually as camp approaches.

Impact on training camp The 49ers open training camp with their first practice Sunday morning. Foerster, who also serves as the offensive line coach, will oversee sessions along with the team’s coordinators while Shanahan continues to recover. General manager John Lynch is scheduled to speak with reporters Saturday.

This marks Shanahan’s 10th season with San Francisco, matching the longest coaching tenure in franchise history previously held by Bill Walsh. He enters the year with a strong regular-season win total that ranks among the highest in team history. With another strong campaign, he could move higher on the franchise’s all-time wins list.

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Looking ahead to the 2026 Season The San Francisco 49ers finished last season 12-5 and won a playoff game despite dealing with significant injuries. Kyle Shanahan finished fifth in voting for NFL Coach of the Year. The team has reached two Super Bowls and two additional NFC Championship games under his leadership.

San Francisco opens the regular season on September 10 against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia. For now, the focus remains on a careful start to camp as the coaching staff manages around Shanahan’s recovery.

The organization has stressed that the injuries are not life-threatening and that Shanahan is expected to increase his involvement once medical clearance is granted.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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