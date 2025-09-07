Kyler Murray added to Cardinals’ injury report with Illness; Will star quarterback play against Saints?

The Arizona Cardinals’ star quarterback, Kyler Murray, has been added to the team’s Week 1 injury report due to an illness. This news has come just hours before the Cardinals’ NFL season opener against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome.

Despite the unexpected health concern, the Cardinals are optimistic, stating that Murray is still expected to start in the highly anticipated matchup.

(More to follow)

