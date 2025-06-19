Kylian Mbappe hospitalized with acute gastroenteritis; know update on Real Madrid star's health

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's star player has been hospitalized, the club stated on Thursday. The 26-year-old has been currently diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis. This has raised doubts about his participation in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. The club confirmed that the France international has been hospitalized for tests and treatment.

Hospitalization and update on recovery Real Madrid released a brief statement on Thursday giving an update about the star forward's health.

"Our player Kylian Mbappe has acute gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized for various tests and treatment," the club stated.

Mbappe is set to undergo further medical evaluations to determine the appropriate course of treatment. While new head coach Xabi Alonso seemed hopeful about Mbappe's return for Madrid’s next game against Pachuca, his hospitalization raises concerns.

What is Gastroenteritis? Gastroenteritis is a kind of stomach flu. It causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines. The symptoms of the condition include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting.

Gastroenteritis is usually caused by infections from bacteria, viruses, or even parasites. It can also be caused due to certain medications or heavy metals. A mild version of the stomach flu can lead to dehydration.

Kylian Mbappe's absence in the opening match Mbappe missed Real Madrid's first match of the tournament which was against Al Hilal. The team missed his presence as the game finished in a 1-1 draw.

Mbappe was replaced by 21-year-old youngster Gonzalo Garcia, who stepped up and scored the opening goal. However, Al Hilal’s Ruben Neves equalized and stopped the popular club from clinching victory.

Earlier, before the match, there were reports about Mbappe suffering from a fever and he did not train in the days leading up to the game.