Kylian Mbappe knee injury update: Real Madrid star set for tests; check confirmed lineup against Getafe

Real Madrid's star striker Kylian Mbappe is facing a setback with his ongoing left knee issue, but the club has confirmed no surgery is on the horizon. The 27-year-old France captain, who has been dealing with an external ligament sprain since late 2025, travelled to Paris for further medical assessments accompanied by Real Madrid's medical staff.

Persistent knee problem forces absence Kylian Mbappe has been sidelined recently due to persistent pain in his left knee's external ligament. He missed the Champions League play-off second leg against Benfica and is now ruled out of Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Getafe on March 2, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His availability for the upcoming Champions League last-16 first leg against Manchester City remains uncertain, with recovery timelines still unclear.

A statement from Mbappe's representatives noted, "In agreement with the club, he is undergoing further tests on his knee with the aim of optimising his follow-up care and preparing for his comeback. No surgical intervention is being planned at the moment."

Real Madrid's statement Real Madrid echoed this in their official bulletin. "Following the tests conducted on our player Kylian Mbappe by French specialist doctors, under the supervision of Real Madrid's Medical Services, the diagnosis of a sprain in the left knee and the suitability of the conservative treatment being followed are confirmed."

Coach Arbeloa prioritizes full recovery Interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who has guided the team through recent challenges, emphasized a cautious approach. Mbappe has been prolific this season, netting 38 goals in 33 appearances, but the club opted for rest over rushing him back.

"It was a bit of a consensus between everyone and we think the best thing is that he stops, that he recovers and comes back at 100%," Arbeloa said last week. "It's not going to be a question of days, it will be a bit longer, but I can't say how long. Hopefully not too long."

Real Madrid gears up for Getafe without key players With Kylian Mbappe sidelined, along with other absences like Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao due to their own injuries, Arbeloa has rotated the squad.

The confirmed starting XI for Real Madrid includes: Courtois; Trent, Rudiger, Alaba, Carreras; Tchouameni, Valverde, Pitarch, Guler; Vinicius and Gonzalo.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe The La Liga match kicks off on March 2, 2026, at 21:00 CET (3:00 PM EST) from the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Fans in Spain can tune in via DAZN La Liga, while those in the USA have options on ESPN Deportes (TV) and ESPN+ (streaming).