La Liga Matchday 38: Live streaming in India, full schedule, date, timings, points table; Check details

La Liga Matchday 38 will begin on May 24 with 20 teams playing in the final leg of the 2024-25 season. Barcelona secured their 28th La Liga title with a 2-0 win over Espanyol. They clinched a domestic treble with victories in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey. However, other teams are still fighting to secure wins and climb the points table.

Advertisement

Here’s your complete guide to live streaming in India, date, timings, and points table.

When is La Liga Matchday 38? The La Liga Matchday 38 is scheduled to begin on May 24 at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) with Real Betis vs Valencia match and will end on May 26 with Athletic vs Barcelona game starting at 12:30 AM IST.

Live streaming in India Indian fans can catch the live action in India on the FanCode application. The company has secured a five-year exclusive deal to broadcast Spanish top-tier football league in India. Earlier, La Liga was available for streaming on GXR World in India.

Why are La Liga matches still on? Barcelona have already won the La Liga title, but matches on May 24 are still happening. Here’s why.

Advertisement

La Liga has 20 teams, each playing 38 games. Even with the winner already decided, all teams must finish their matches to complete the season’s schedule. Other teams will aim for top-four or top-six finishes in order to qualify for European tournaments. Lower teams, on the other hand, will fight to stay in La Liga and avoid dropping to the lower rankings.

La Liga Matchday 38 Schedule

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United to clinch Europa League title

Saturday, May 24, 2025 12:30 AM IST: Real Betis vs Valencia

7:45 PM IST: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

10:00 PM IST: Leganes vs Valladolid

10:00 PM IST: Espanyol vs Las Palmas

Sunday, May 25, 2025 12:30 AM IST: Getafe vs Celta Vigo

12:30 AM IST: Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca

12:30 AM IST: Alaves vs Osasuna

Advertisement

5:30 PM IST: Girona vs Atlético Madrid

7:45 PM IST: Villarreal vs Sevilla

Monday, May 26, 2025 12:30 AM IST: Athletic Club vs Barcelona

La Liga 2024-25 Standings before Matchday 38 1. Barcelona - 85 Pts (UEFA Champions League Group Stage)

2. Real Madrid - 81 Pts (UEFA Champions League Group Stage)

3. Atletico Madrid - 73 Pts (UEFA Champions League Group Stage)

4. Athletic Club - 70 Pts (UEFA Champions League Group Stage)

5. Villarreal - 67 Pts (UEFA Champions League Group Stage)

6. Real Betis - 59 Pts (Europa League Group Stage)

7. Celta Vigo - 52 Pts (Europa League Group Stage)

8. Rayo Vallecano - 51 Pts (Europa Conference League Qualifiers)

9. Osasuna - 51 Pts (No European Qualification)

Advertisement

10. Mallorca - 47 Pts (No European Qualification)

11. Real Sociedad - 46 Pts (No European Qualification)

12. Valencia - 45 Pts (No European Qualification)

13. Getafe - 42 Pts (No European Qualification)

14. Alaves - 41 Pts (No European Qualification)

15. Girona - 41 Pts (No European Qualification)

16. Sevilla - 41 Pts (No European Qualification)

17. Espanyol - 39 Pts (No European Qualification)

18. Leganes - 37 Pts (Relegation)

19. Las Palmas - 32 Pts (Relegation)