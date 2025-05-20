La Liga prize money: Barcelona reap huge rewards with 2024-25 title win

Barcelona secured their 28th La Liga title with a 2-0 win over city rivals Espanyol. The Catalan giants registered their first domestic treble in 36 years along with victories in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey. Unlike many top European leagues, La Liga doesn’t offer a fixed cash prize for the champion. Here is all you need to know about the prize that the winners of La Liga 2024-25 season will get.

Barcelona's season filled with triumphs Hansi Flick’s debut season as Barcelona’s manager has been spectacular. The club sealed the La Liga title with a stunning goal from teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and a late strike by Fermin Lopez. Their dominance was further highlighted by a historic feat - winning all four El Clasico matches against Real Madrid in a single season, a first in the rivalry’s history.

La Liga’s prize money Instead of paying a reward fixed cash prize, the league distributes revenue from television rights among its 20 clubs. The distribution is done on a percentage basis considering their final standings. For the 2024-25 season, the total TV rights revenue allocated is €343.5 million.

As champions, Barcelona will receive 17% of the pool, which is the largest share. This will amount to €58.4 million (approximately). The runners-up, Real Madrid, will earn 15% (€51.5 million). The shares of the other teams in the points table will decrease progressively, with the team placed at the bottom receiving just 0.25% (€0.9 million).

Additional earnings Apart from the TV revenue of La Liga, Barcelona's revenue for the season includes €9 million from their Spanish Super Cup victory and the Copa del Rey added €1.2 million.

According to reports, the club’s total earnings from domestic competitions this season could range between €60 million and €90 million. Additionally, their run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan brought in at least €83 million, further reaping a huge sum of money.

Financial challenges Barcelona’s earnings from the season are substantial, but the club won’t receive the full amount immediately. A portion of their TV revenue is committed to repaying Sixth Street, an American investment firm that purchased a share of their future TV rights.

According to La Liga’s payment structure, the revenue is distributed over five years, with only 35% paid in the first year.

Impact of revenue on Barcelona’s future The additional revenue will support Barcelona with contract negotiations, player signings, and infrastructure improvements. The funds will aid preparations for the 2025-26 season.