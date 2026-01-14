LA28 Olympics ticket registration now open: Step-by-Step guide to secure seats for 2028 games

The countdown to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games has officially entered a new phase. On Wednesday (January 14), LA28 opened worldwide registration for its innovative Ticket Draw. The process will let fans join the random draw, positioning them to purchase seats when sales begin next spring. Notably, no payment is needed now, just a quick profile setup to stay in the running.

The upcoming Olympics promise an unprecedented scale, showcasing 36 sports and 51 disciplines spread across 49 venues in 18 zones, including venues in Oklahoma City. The Opening Ceremony on July 14 and Closing Ceremony on July 30 will frame 17 days of elite athletic achievement in one of the world’s most vibrant cities.

Why act quickly on LA28 registration? Registering by March 18, 2026, is the only way to enter the randomized Ticket Draw and gain access to the first major sales window in spring 2026. Skipping this period means missing priority opportunities for over 3 million tickets set to go on sale initially.

The process requires just a few minutes to create an LA28 account with no payment or purchase commitment involved. It is to be noted that California and Oklahoma residents in host counties gain an added perk of eligibility for a dedicated early presale.

Step-by-Step guide

Completing LA28 profile Visit tickets.la28.org and either sign in or create an account with basic details, including name, email, and postal code. Follow the on-screen instructions to finalize registration.

Completing it early helps sidestep potential last-minute site congestion, though entry timing within the period doesn’t affect draw odds.

What follows the registration success? After submission, your details enter the randomized assignment pool. Organizers will distribute time slots fairly, notifying selected participants by email up to 48 hours before their window opens.

Those chosen can then browse and buy during their allocated period. There is no rush within that slot, but acting promptly will ensure better availability.

Local advantage and early-access presale details Qualifying residents from the eight host counties can select the local option during signup. If drawn, they receive priority slots for the presale running from April 2 to April 6, 2026, ahead of the broader public window.

Purchasing basics and key restrictions Starting prices sit at $28 USD, covering every sport and session type. Visa handles all transactions as the official payment partner. Each registered account may purchase up to 12 tickets across the entire Games. Full category pricing becomes visible when Drop 1 launches.

LA28 ticket schedule January 14 – March 18, 2026: Global registration window

March 31 – April 7, 2026: Time-slot notifications emailed

April 2 – 6, 2026: Host-area early presale

April 9 – 19, 2026: Main Drop 1 public sales

April 2026 onward: Additional rolling releases