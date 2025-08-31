Lalit Modi defends release of Harbhajan Singh slap video; ex-IPL boss claims ‘Sree was victim. Why is she getting angry’

Lalit Modi has defended his decision to release the unseen footage of infamous IPL 2008 slap-gate video, after the former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner was heavily criticised by S Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari. The incident dates back to April 25, 2008, when then Mumbai Indians cricketer Harbhajan Singh gave a backhander to Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) pacer Sreesanth after the match in Mohali.

While only a picture of Sreesanth crying uncontrollably dominated the media for the next 17 years, Modi recently shared the unseen footage, captured by one of the security cameras back then, to raise the matter once again after so long. Reacting to this, Bhuvneshwari blasted Modi for recalling an old wound, and called it “disgusting, heartless and inhuman.”

“I don’t know why she (Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari) is getting angry,” Modi told news agency IANS when asked about Sreesanth's wife response. “I was asked a question, and I shared the truth. I can’t do anything about that. I am known to speak the truth. Sree was the victim, and that’s exactly what I said. No one had asked me this question earlier, so when Clarke quipped, I responded,” added the now Indian-Vanuatuan businessman.

Sreesanth's wife's reaction in Lalit Modi's video The release of the video came when Modi was asked about the incident by former Australian captain Michael Clarke on the latter's Beyond23 Cricket Podcast. Taking to Instagram story, Bhuvneshwari questioned the release of the video at a time when both cricketers and their families have moved on following a painful time.

“@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced. Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago. This doesn’t just hurt the players; it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs,” Bhuvneshwari had written in a long post.

Why was the video hidden for 17 years? Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, revealed the video was kept hidden for close to two decades because the IPL was at his very nascent stage in 2008. Had the video went public that time, it coukd have had a negative impact of the franchise league, which is the biggest and richest in the world at this point of time.