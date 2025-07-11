Lamar Brown, top-ranked football recruit picks LSU over Miami, Texas A&M

Lamar Brown, a five-star defensive lineman from Baton Rouge, gave LSU football a major boost on Thursday by committing to the Tigers. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound standout shared his decision live on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Lamar Brown on his choice Ranked as the No. 5 player nationwide and the top defensive lineman in the 2026 class by 247Sports, Brown picked LSU over Texas A&M, Miami, and Texas.

“There’s no place like home, and playing in Death Valley means everything. I’ll give my all to win championships for our fans,” Brown told 247Sports, expressing his deep connection to LSU.

Winning a close recruiting battle Securing Brown’s commitment was no easy task for LSU. Texas A&M fought hard to win him over, with head coach Mike Elko and defensive line coaches Sean Spencer and Tony Jerod-Eddie building strong ties with Brown.

Since June 2024, the Aggies hosted him at least eight times, and after a June visit, Brown hinted on social media, “Think this one close the book…” It seemed Texas A&M might pull ahead, but a last-minute official visit to LSU from June 20-22 turned the tables.

“LSU showed me what it means to be a Tiger, both on the field and in life after football,” Brown said.

Strengthening an elite 2026 class Lamar Brown’s pledge is expected to elevate LSU’s 2026 recruiting class, already among the nation’s top 10. He will join fellow five-star Tristen Keys, the No. 4 overall player and top wide receiver, as a cornerstone of the class.

With 91 tackles and eight sacks in high school, Brown’s versatility makes him a strong defender who can dominate.

The Tigers’ 2026 class also features top talents like defensive end Trenton Henderson, defensive tackle Richard Anderson, safety Aiden Hall, and cornerbacks Havon Finney Jr. and Dylan Purter.

Upcoming recruitments Under coach Brian Kelly, LSU is building a powerhouse program. In 2025, the Tigers landed the nation’s top transfer portal group and signed five-star freshman DJ Pickett.

With Brown now on board, LSU will be eyeing more top recruits, including four-star defensive tackle Deuce Geralds. He will announce the decision on August 2. The other important player in the line is four-star offensive lineman Darius Gray.