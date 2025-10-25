Lamar Jackson injury update: Baltimore Ravens QB ruled out for Week 8 vs Chicago Bears

Lamar Jackson returned to the practice field this week, raising hopes for his comeback. However, the Baltimore Ravens downgraded his Friday status to limited and ruled him out on Saturday.

25 Oct 2025
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson heads off the field (file photo)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson heads off the field (file photo)

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who has been ruled out due to a lingering hamstring injury. This marks Jackson’s third consecutive game missed, leaving backup Tyler Huntley to start in a critical matchup for the struggling 1-5 Ravens.

