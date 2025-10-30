Lamar Jackson injury update: Will Baltimore Ravens QB play in NFL Week 9 matchup against Miami Dolphins? Check details

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury since Week 4, has now been officially cleared to start in Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. This will mark a critical boost for the 2-5 Ravens, who trail in the AFC North but see a clear path forward with their two-time MVP under center. After navigating practice ups and downs and some NFL scrutiny, Jackson is ready to reignite Baltimore's offense in a high-stakes matchup.

Lamar Jackson injury update Lamar Jackson is expected to start against the Miami Dolphins in the upcoming Thursday Night Football. The two-time MVP has missed the past three games after injuring his hamstring in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. This marks four weeks on the sidelines for the talented QB.

Jackson's road back hasn't been smooth. He returned to practice last week with two limited sessions, then earned a full participation upgrade on October 24. However, the Ravens revised the report the next day, listing him as limited again. This sparked injury report controversy, which the NFL is now investigating. Before the revision, many expected Jackson to play in Week 8. Instead, he sat out, paving the way for a likely Week 9 return in Miami.

This update will boost the Baltimore Ravens' chances in a must-win game. The Ravens need their leader to spark the offense, which has struggled without him.

Also Read | NFL to investigate Ravens' injury report as Lamar Jackson ruled out vs Bears

Baltimore Ravens quarterback depth chart With Jackson back, the depth chart will return to normal as follows:

Lamar Jackson: Starter and key part of the franchise.

Tyler Huntley: Backup, elevated to the active roster before Week 8. He started and guided the Ravens to a key victory.

Cooper Rush: Third-string QB, formerly with the Dallas Cowboys. Rush started two games in Jackson's absence.

Why Lamar Jackson's return matters for the Baltimore Ravens At 2-5, the Baltimore Ravens are underdogs in the AFC North, but the division is wide open. Pittsburgh's loss to Green Bay dropped them to 4-3, giving Baltimore a lifeline. Jackson's dual-threat ability, rushing and passing, will transform the offense. His absence exposed vulnerabilities, but his comeback could ignite a turnaround.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Will Lamar Jackson play in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins? Lamar Jackson is cleared and expected to start. He has practiced fully this week with no injury designation after missing three games due to a hamstring strain.

2. What caused the NFL injury report controversy for the Ravens? The Ravens initially reported Jackson as a full participant on October 24, then revised it to limited the next day. This inconsistency prompted an NFL review, but Coach Harbaugh described it as an "honest mistake" related to practice reps.