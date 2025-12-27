Lamar Jackson injury update: Will Baltimore Ravens' star QB play tonight vs Green Bay Packers?

The Baltimore Ravens face a critical NFL Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. At the center of attention is quarterback Lamar Jackson, listed as doubtful due to a back injury. Notably, all signs point to Jackson sitting out this must-win game at Lambeau Field.

Lamar Jackson's injury details Lamar Jackson suffered a deep-tissue contusion, essentially a severe bruise, in the Baltimore Ravens' Week 16 loss to the New England Patriots. He exited that game early and hasn't practiced all week, raising serious doubts about his availability.

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's injury Head coach John Harbaugh described the injury's impact.

“It’s legitimate and very painful,” he said. “The muscles lock up around it. You can’t really move very well. He’s in that process now of loosening all that up, hopefully. You can’t really say when it’s going to be right. He has to be able to play. He has to be able to be an athlete and be able to move," he added.

“To be an athlete, you have to be able to move around and do your thing. So that’s what you’re working back toward with all the treatment and everything.”

Harbaugh praised Jackson's competitiveness, “Believe me, if he can go out there and do it, this guy’s one of the ultimate competitors that you’re ever going to see.

“If he’s able to go, he’s going to be out there going,” he added.

Despite the optimism, Jackson's lack of practice makes his participation unlikely tonight.

A season plagued by injuries This back issue caps a frustrating 2025 campaign for the two-time MVP. Jackson missed over a month earlier with a hamstring injury from Week 4. He has also dealt with knee, ankle, and toe problems, and even an illness that cost him practice time.

His stats reflect the toll: 63.7% completion rate for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns, six interceptions, and just 340 rushing yards.

Tyler Huntley likely to step up If Jackson can't go, as expected, backup Tyler Huntley will start. Huntley took over in the Patriots game and has experience filling in for Jackson, with solid mobility and command of the offense.

Playoff implications For the Baltimore Ravens (7-8), a loss tonight eliminates them from postseason contention. A win keeps hope alive, requiring victories in their final two games and help elsewhere, potentially setting up a winner-take-all AFC North clash in Week 18.