Lamine Yamal achieves special feat in Nations League semifinals between Spain and France

Lamine Yamal, Spain's star player scripted history in the semifinal match of the UEFA Nations League 2025 against France. In a thrilling clash in Stuttgart, Yamal reached a special milestone at the age of just 17 years and 318 days.

He became the youngest player to score in a Nations League semifinal or third-place match, powering Spain to a brilliant win over France. His remarkable performance, which included winning and converting a penalty and adding a clever finish from a tight angle, helped his team.

Lamine Yamal’s record Lamine Yamal broke a record previously held by Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt, who was 19 years and 298 days old when he scored against England in 2019. Yamal’s contribution was pivotal as he registered Spain’s third goal from a penalty kick and later sealed the victory with a fifth goal.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United to clinch Europa League title

Spain’s dominant performance Spain dominated the match from the beginning. They took a 2-0 lead in the first half and converted it to 5-2 at one point of the time in the other half. However, France players didn't lose hope and scored two more goals, leading the tally to 5-4.

Youngest Goalscorers in UEFA Nations League Semifinals/Third-Place matches Lamine Yamal (Spain) – 17 years, 318 days – Scored against France in 2025.

Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) – 19 years, 298 days – Scored against England in 2019.

Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) – 20 years, 214 days – Scored against Italy in 2021.

Yeremy Pino (Spain) – 20 years, 238 days –Scored against Italy in 2023.

Marcus Rashford (England) – 21 years, 218 days – Scored against the Netherlands in 2019.

Ferran Torres (Spain) – 21 years, 219 days – Scored against Italy in 2021.

Kylian Mbappe (France) – 22 years, 291 days – Scored against Belgium in 2021, underlining his status as a global superstar.

Davide Frattesi (Italy) – 23 years, 269 days – Scored against the Netherlands in 2023.

Noa Lang (Netherlands) – 23 years, 362 days – Scored against Croatia in 2023.

Theo Hernández (France) – 24 years, 1 day – Scored against Belgium in 2021.