Lando Norris wins British Grand Prix, joined by Oscar Piastri and Nico Hulkenberg on podium: Look at top 10 finishers

Lando Norris delivered a stellar performance at the 2025 British Grand Prix to claim a triumphant victory at Silverstone in the rain-affected race. The McLaren driver finished 6.812 seconds ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri, who secured second place, while Kick Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg achieved a historic third position. Norris’ win has narrowed the gap to championship leader Piastri, making the competition more interesting with only an eight-point difference.

Details about the race The race started dry, with polesitter Max Verstappen taking an early lead. Heavy rain soon disrupted the order, allowing Piastri to briefly surge ahead. A Safety Car neutralized his advantage, and as conditions shifted, strategic tire choices played a big role in determining the outcome. Norris seized the lead after Piastri’s penalty and was consistent. He then claimed the win before a roaring home crowd.

Hulkenberg’s historic podium finish Nico Hulkenberg stole headlines with an extraordinary drive from P19 to third, earning his first-ever F1 podium in his 239th Grand Prix start. The Kick Sauber driver showcased his experience, surpassing Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton to secure a career-defining result.

Top 10 finishers The race was interesting, with Piastri receiving a 10-second penalty for slowing excessively during a Safety Car restart and Verstappen spinning, dropping him to fifth. Hamilton, in his first Silverstone race with Ferrari, finished fourth. Pierre Gasly claimed sixth for Alpine, just ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in seventh. Alex Albon (Williams), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), and George Russell (Mercedes) completed the top 10.

Notably, five drivers retired, including Franco Colapinto, Liam Lawson, Gabriel Bortoleto, Isack Hadjar, and Kimi Antonelli.

Top 10 Race Results Lando Norris (McLaren) – 1:37:15.735

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – +6.812s

Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber) – +34.742s

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – +39.812s

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) – +56.781s

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – +59.857s

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – +60.603s

Alexander Albon (Williams) – +64.135s

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – +65.858s

George Russell (Mercedes) – +70.674s

Updated driver standings Norris’ victory has tightened the championship. Piastri leads with 234 points, followed by Norris at 226 and Verstappen at 173. George Russell (147) and Charles Leclerc (119) round out the top five. Hulkenberg’s podium has lifted him to ninth with 37 points.