Lando Norris wins Sao Paulo GP sprint race as dramatic crash ends Oscar Piastri’s run

Lando Norris, starting from pole position, delivered a commanding performance in the 24-lap sprint race at the Interlagos circuit. The McLaren driver masterfully managed tire wear and pace to fend off a fierce late challenge from Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, ultimately crossing the line just 0.845 seconds ahead. Norris’s win not only marked his first sprint race victory of the 2025 season but also widened his championship lead to nine points over teammate Oscar Piastri.

Multi-car crash at turn 3 The sprint took a dramatic turn early on when Oscar Piastri, running strongly in contention, lost control at the Turn 3 corner. The Australian clipped a damp kerb, sending his McLaren into the barriers and sparking a red-flag stoppage. In quick succession, Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto also crashed at the same spot, exacerbating the incident and forcing officials to suspend the race for over 20 minutes.

This accident dealt a harsh blow to Piastri's championship hopes, forcing him out without scoring and leaving Norris to capitalize fully on the opportunity.

Intense battle on restart When the sprint resumed, Lando Norris demonstrated strategic brilliance, controlling the pace while preserving his soft tires’ grip as Kimi Antonelli and George Russell of Mercedes closed in. The Italian’s surge in the closing stages threatened to overtake Norris, but the McLaren driver’s composure held firm on the demanding, bumpy surface of Interlagos.

Russell completed the podium in third place, followed by Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Fernando Alonso, illustrating how tightly contested the midfield and front rows remained throughout the race.

Championship implications Lando Norris’ victory transforms the championship calculus significantly. With Piastri’s retirement from the sprint, the gap between the two McLaren drivers has grown, increasing the pressure on the Australian to recover maximum points in the final four races.

Points scored in the sprint race 1. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 8 points

2. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) - 7 points

3. George Russell (Mercedes) - 6 points

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 5 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 4 points

6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 3 points

7. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 2 points

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 1 point

Lando Norris on the win "It was tough, it makes the win a little bit more rewarding when you have a race like this, especially with Kimi Antonelli, he was certainly not making my life easy," Norris said after the race.