Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson retirement rumours: Philadelphia Eagles face potential offensive line crisis

The Philadelphia Eagles are staring down a major shake-up on their vaunted offensive line this offseason. According to reports, long time right tackle Lane Johnson and star left guard Landon Dickerson are both contemplating retirement, which could dismantle one of the NFL's most dominant units.

This uncertainty came following the departure of offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland after 13 seasons, a move that has sent ripples through the organization. The Eagles' offensive line has been the backbone of their success in recent years, powering elite run games and protecting quarterbacks effectively.

Advertisement

Lane Johnson weighs future at age 35 Veteran right tackle Lane Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler and key player of two Super Bowl-winning teams, remains undecided about returning for 2026. At 35, Johnson dealt with injuries in the 2025 season, including a Lisfranc issue that sidelined him for part of the year.

Eagles reporter Jeff McLane shared insights on his Uncovering the Birds podcast, noting Johnson's high personal standards play a big role. “In terms of Lane and his future, here’s what I can say: He’s definitely not sure if he’s coming back or not, is the impression I get. You would think maybe this would make it a little less likely,” McLane said. “When you’re looking at retirement, it’s, ‘Can my body do it again? Do I want to do it again? Lane has a very high standard for himself.”

Advertisement

Landon Dickerson's surprising retirement consideration Even more shocking is the situation with 27-year-old left guard Landon Dickerson, a three-time Pro Bowler in his prime. Dickerson battled multiple injuries during the 2025 campaign, including a meniscus procedure in training camp, which may have worn him down.

McLane described Dickerson as "even more of a question mark." NFL Network's Mike Garafolo echoed the sentiment, reporting he has heard similar whispers. "An offseason of significant change for the Eagles could include G Landon Dickerson‘s uncertain future," Garafolo posted.

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line overhaul looms The potential losses compound an already turbulent offseason following Stoutland's announcement that he won't return. His departure leaves a massive void in coaching expertise for the trenches.

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line has been a strength, but replacing two starters, especially one as young and talented as Dickerson, would require significant draft or free-agent moves. The team must now prepare for a massive overhaul while navigating salary cap implications and rebuilding continuity.