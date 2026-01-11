Lane Johnson injury update: Will Philadelphia Eagles star player play Wild Card clash vs San Francisco 49ers? Check

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a high-stakes NFC Wild Card playoff showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (January 11) at Lincoln Financial Field. Amid injury concerns, a major positive update has emerged for the team's offense as their star right tackle, Lane Johnson, is expected to suit up despite lingering foot issues.

Lane Johnson's awaited comeback Lane Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL's elite offensive linemen, has been sidelined since November 16 following a Lisfranc sprain in his foot. The injury kept him out of the final seven regular-season games. After participating in limited practice all week, Johnson was listed as questionable on the final injury report. Multiple reports on Saturday suggested that Lane Johnson is expected to play in the upcoming matchup.

This return will be a massive win for the Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson anchors the right side of the line, creating crucial running lanes for the ground game and giving quarterback Jalen Hurts vital protection in the pocket.

His absence contributed to the Eagles going 3-4 over those seven games. When healthy, Johnson is a game-changer. His elite status even earned him a spot in the Madden 99 Club alongside stars like Saquon Barkley and Myles Garrett.

Team health report ahead of kickoff The Philadelphia Eagles enter the playoffs as one of the league's healthier squads. They expect 21-22 full-time starters on the field, with most key players cleared to play. Nakobe Dean (hamstring), Jalen Carter (hip), Dallas Goedert (knee), and others were full participants in Friday's practice. Only Brett Toth (concussion) was downgraded to out.

If Johnson were unable to go, Fred Johnson would step in at right tackle. But with the latest reports leaning positive, the Eagles' offensive line should be near full strength for this rematch against a tough 49ers defense.