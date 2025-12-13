LaNorris Sellers nearing deal for 2026 comeback at South Carolina; all you need to know

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is set to return for the 2026 season, delivering a win for the Gamecocks amid offseason changes. Notably, Sellers is nearing a deal to stay in Columbia for his redshirt junior year.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound dual-threat QB ranks No. 3 on Mel Kiper's top quarterback prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. Many expected him to test the transfer portal starting January 2 or declare early for the pros. Instead, Sellers has told coaches he plans to come back, with a deal expected soon.
This decision stabilizes the program after a tough 2025. The Gamecocks finished 4-8, starting ranked No. 13 in preseason polls, but struggling offensively, they ranked No. 104 nationally in scoring. Sellers had an inconsistent redshirt sophomore year, ending 13th in SEC QBR at 61.5 during a 1-7 conference stretch.
Over three seasons, Sellers has thrown for 5,057 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He has also rushed for 995 yards and 13 scores. His breakout came in 2024, earning FWAA Freshman Offensive Player of the Year and third-team All-SEC honors. That year, he led South Carolina to nine wins and a No. 19 AP ranking.
Despite 2025 challenges, his size, arm strength, and mobility make him a top talent. Staying another year could elevate his draft stock with better production.
Head coach Shane Beamer has revamped the offensive staff. He recently hired TCU's Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator, plus offensive line coach Randy Clements from TCU and Stan Drayton from Penn State.
These moves address last year's struggles, especially up front and in play-calling. A faster-paced scheme under Briles could unlock Sellers' potential, giving him better protection and weapons.
LaNorris Sellers' commitment signals faith in Beamer's vision. It keeps a franchise QB in place as South Carolina rebuilds. With portal activity heating up, retaining a star like Sellers is massive. Gamecocks supporters will be excited as 2026 could bring renewed energy at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.