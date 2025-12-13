LaNorris Sellers nearing deal for 2026 comeback at South Carolina; all you need to know

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is set to return for the 2026 season, delivering a win for the Gamecocks amid offseason changes. Notably, Sellers is nearing a deal to stay in Columbia for his redshirt junior year.

Why LaNorris Sellers' return matters The 6-foot-3, 245-pound dual-threat QB ranks No. 3 on Mel Kiper's top quarterback prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. Many expected him to test the transfer portal starting January 2 or declare early for the pros. Instead, Sellers has told coaches he plans to come back, with a deal expected soon.

This decision stabilizes the program after a tough 2025. The Gamecocks finished 4-8, starting ranked No. 13 in preseason polls, but struggling offensively, they ranked No. 104 nationally in scoring. Sellers had an inconsistent redshirt sophomore year, ending 13th in SEC QBR at 61.5 during a 1-7 conference stretch.

LaNorris Sellers' career Over three seasons, Sellers has thrown for 5,057 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He has also rushed for 995 yards and 13 scores. His breakout came in 2024, earning FWAA Freshman Offensive Player of the Year and third-team All-SEC honors. That year, he led South Carolina to nine wins and a No. 19 AP ranking.

Despite 2025 challenges, his size, arm strength, and mobility make him a top talent. Staying another year could elevate his draft stock with better production.

Coaching overhaul fuels optimism Head coach Shane Beamer has revamped the offensive staff. He recently hired TCU's Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator, plus offensive line coach Randy Clements from TCU and Stan Drayton from Penn State.

These moves address last year's struggles, especially up front and in play-calling. A faster-paced scheme under Briles could unlock Sellers' potential, giving him better protection and weapons.