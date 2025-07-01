Las Vegas Aces acquire NaLyssa Smith in trade with Dallas Wings; check details

The Las Vegas Aces have acquired forward NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings in exchange for a 2027 first-round draft pick. The trade, announced on Monday, marks a significant change for both teams. While the Aces will aim to strengthen their roster and rebound from an underwhelming season, the Wings will seek to reshape their future.

NaLyssa Smith's departure NaLyssa Smith, a Texas native and former Baylor standout, expressed her thoughts on the trade, writing, “Sick to my stomach, dawg, never seen this coming…” Despite the unexpected move, she showed gratitude to Dallas fans, stating she loved “Dallas Nation” and thanked them for “everything.”

In a separate post, Smith added a positive note, saying “On another note... If I could’ve chosen anywhere to go it would’ve been Vegas so hella excited 4 this new opportunity.”

NaLyssa Smith's time with the Dallas Wings NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft, had a challenging season with the Wings. After being traded to Dallas in the offseason, her performance reached career lows, averaging 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in just 19.1 minutes per game. This was a notable decline from her time with the Fever.

Smith’s Career NaLyssa Smith’s basketball journey has been impressive. A San Antonio native, she was remarkable at Baylor, contributing to a national championship as a freshman. Her college career led to her being selected second overall by Indiana, where she earned a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie First Team in 2022.

However, her production slightly declined last season with the Fever after the arrival of Caitlin Clark, and this trend continued in Dallas.

Aces aim to turn the tables The Las Vegas Aces, back-to-back WNBA champions in 2022 and 2023, have faced challenges this season. After a six-team trade in the offseason that saw Kelsey Plum depart for the Los Angeles Sparks and Jewell Loyd join from Seattle, the Aces have struggled to find their rhythm. The addition of Smith could provide the spark needed to improve their standings.

Wings’ future plans For the Dallas Wings, the trade comes amid a difficult season. With a 5-13 record, they are currently in the 12th position in the WNBA standings and last in the Western Conference. Despite high hopes with rookie Paige Bueckers and a new coaching staff, the team has struggled to find consistency. Trading Smith for a 2027 first-round pick signals a focus on long-term rebuilding.

What is next for both teams? For the Aces, Smith’s arrival offers a chance to bolster their frontcourt and add a player with championship experience from her college days.