Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots, Week 1 injury update: Key absences and full recoveries

The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots are set to face off on September 7 at Gillette Stadium in their Week 1 NFL 2025 clash. The injury updates for both teams ahead of the game is contrasting, with the Patriots are dealing with significant absences, and on the other hand, the Raiders have a fully healthy roster.

New England Patriots face defensive challenges The New England Patriots are dealing with a major setback in their secondary. Star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a 2023 first-round pick, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury from training camp and will miss the opener, as confirmed by head coach Mike Vrabel. Gonzalez, who earned second-team All-Pro honours last season with 59 tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery touchdown, is a critical loss for a defense expected to be a top unit in 2025.

In his place, the Patriots are turning to Alex Austin, a former Buffalo Bills draft pick who has shown growth in New England. Other potential replacements include Marcus Jones, a seasoned defensive back with 14 career starts, and rookie DJ James, who turned heads during training camp. The team’s depth will be tested against a Raiders offense ready to exploit any weaknesses.

New England Patriots' uncertainty on the offensive line The offensive line is also a concern for the Patriots. Rookie left tackle Will Campbell, a 2025 first-round pick, is doubtful with an ankle injury. Limited in practice late in the week, Campbell’s status is uncertain. If he can’t play, the Patriots may rely on rookie Marcus Bryant or veteran Vederian Lowe to protect quarterback Drake Maye from the Raiders’ pass rush, spearheaded by star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Cornerback Charles Woods, also questionable with a concussion and groin injury, returned to full practice, offering some hope for his availability.

Las Vegas Raiders roster with full strength In stark contrast, the Las Vegas Raiders are entering the game with no injury concerns. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, who were limited earlier in the week due to hamstring issues, have been cleared after returning to full practice.

Head coach Pete Carroll will plan to rotate his secondary, with Kelly likely starting alongside rookie Darien Porter and second-year player Decamerion Richardson. This flexibility can give the Raiders an edge as they face a depleted Patriots defense.