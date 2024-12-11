Sports News Today Live Updates on December 11, 2024: What India searched the most in sports this year on Google: IPL, Vinesh Phogat, cricket and more

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Sports News Today Live: What India searched the most in sports this year on Google: IPL, Vinesh Phogat, cricket and more
- Google India's 2024 search trends highlight cricket's dominance, with IPL as the top event. The Cricket World Cup and Paris Olympics also drew significant interest. Notable searches included Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya while the Pro Kabaddi League and ISL remained popular among fans.