Sports News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: Saudi Arabia to host FIFA World Cup 2034; THESE countries to co-host 2030 edition

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:16 AM IST

Sports News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: Stay up-to-date with the latest in sports, from cricket series and hockey tournaments to badminton championships and beyond. We bring you highlights, player performances, and expert analysis across major sports. With real-time updates on match results, league standings, and standout moments, you’ll never miss a key play or turning point.