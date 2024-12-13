Sports News Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024: Vinod Kambli in ‘bad’ shape financially, ready to accept Kapil Dev's offer; ‘Not afraid of anything’

Sports News Today Live Updates: In the dynamic world of sports, every match and series brings fresh excitement. Our Sports News offers real-time updates and in-depth coverage of cricket series, hockey showdowns, and badminton tournaments, bringing you closer to the games you love. From thrilling last-ball finishes in cricket to high-stakes hockey matches and intense badminton rallies, we deliver insights, key moments, and player achievements. Our goal is to keep you connected to the latest action, whether it’s a league championship, an international series, or a standout individual performance, so you’re always in the know on the biggest stories in sports.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cricket News Today Live: Vinod Kambli in ‘bad’ shape financially, ready to accept Kapil Dev's offer; ‘Not afraid of anything’
- Vinod Kambli admits to financial issues and expresses readiness to enter rehab again, motivated by his family's presence. Following a viral video raising health concerns, cricketers like Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar have stepped forward to offer their support.
Sports News Today Live: D Gukesh's emotional tribute to Vishwanathan Anand: ‘11 years ago, the title was taken away from India…’ | Watch
- Indian Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh, at 18, became the youngest world chess champion by defeating Ding Liren in Singapore. Overcome with emotion, Gukesh celebrated his historic victory, marking a decade-long dream and paying tribute to chess legend Viswanathan Anand, the last Indian champion.